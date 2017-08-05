KARACHI - Kharadar police claimed to have killed a notorious gangster of Lyari gang war in an encounter at Phool Pati Lane, Kharadar on Friday.

Police said that the encounter took place when police party on a tip off about the presence of gangsters conducted a targeted raid at the above place.

During the raid the gangsters resort indiscriminate firing on police, in retaliation, police also fired back as a gangster sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while four others were mange escaped under the cover of firing.

Later, police shifted the body of the killed gangster at Hospital for medico-legal formalities where the gangster identified as Rizwan aka Dada, belongs from Ghaffar Zikri group of Lyari gang war. Police said that the killed gangster was involved in around 40 cases including 20 murders.

GUARD FOUND DEAD

A security guard was found dead with torture marks on his body in outskirt of the city.

According to details, Shah Latif police has found a tortured mark dead from a quarter of Qadafi Town. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police said that the deceased identified as Ijaz, son of Nor Aslam, resident of same quarter while hailed from Waziristan, adding that the deceased was a security guard of private company.

Police further informed that unidentified culprits hit on his head with axe and killed while torture marks also found on the body of deceased. Police said that quarter mates of him also missing might be they were involved in his murder. Further investigation was underway.