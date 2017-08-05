KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Friday said that Karachi owned everybody from the country for last 70 years and now Karachi needs attention to get some improvement.

This he stated during his visit of Baldia Town to inspect and review the cleaning of drains and lifting of garbage and other waste in different areas of Baldia Town.

He was accompanied by the MNA Shahiza Javed, Yousuf Shahwani, former Town Nazim Izhar Ahmed Khan, municipal commissioner Asghar Abbas, chairmen of different union councils of district west and other officers.

On the occasion, the mayor while talking to media said the district west was being run by administrator. He asked the Supreme Court that the case of chairman be decided soon so the people could get some relief.

He said the chief minister of Sindh has the powers and he can solve the problems of this area. He said so far 14,000 tonnes of garbage had been lifted in last four days in different areas of Baldia Town where man power and machinery and KMC being utilised to perform these works.

“14,000 tonnes garbage was lifted from Baldia Town in last four days and Rangers had provided complete cooperation and security during this process,” he said.

He further said that it was unfortunate that Rangers extended its cooperation for lifting garbage from the city but the Sindh government who is responsible for it had done nothing.

“Epidemic diseases are spreading in Baldia Town due to the provincial government’s negligence,” he said adding that no work has been done from the government in District West for lifting of garbage.