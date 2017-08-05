KARACHI - The Ambassador of Morocco, Muhammad Karmmoune called on the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on Friday, matters pertaining to trade, commerce, investment, settyng up of new industries, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as bilateral relations between the two countries came up for discussion at the meeting held at the Governor House.

Muhammad Zubair said that owing to the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Morocco not only the governments but also the people of the two countries are benefitting.

He stated that the relations between the two countries at the governmental as well as the peoples’ level are growing with the passage of time.

The envoy was of the view that the Moroccan investors can not only come up with investments in Karachi but also in CPEC project also in which the participation of other countries is being ensured.

Governor Sindh said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and with the restoration of law and order the foreign investment is on the increase.

He also referred to the development projects being undertaken in the metropolis. The Moroccan envoy also spoke of close friendly ties between Morocco and Pakistan.