KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed home department to examine compensation given to the families of the policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty in other provinces, so that it could be rationalised in Sindh accordingly.

This he said in a message issued on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day – being observed on August 4 in the province.

The chief minister said that he had reports that the compensation given to the families of the policemen who lay their lives in the line of their duty is higher in the Punjab. “I have directed home department to examine the compensation being given in other province, if it is higher in Punjab or in other provinces we would make it par with them,” he announced.

It may be noted that Sindh government gives Rs5 million compensation for a policeman who lay his life in the line of duty. In Punjab the compensation for a martyred policeman is Rs5 million and it keeps on the increase with the rank/pay scale of a martyred policeman.

The chief minister appreciated the police department for observing ‘Shuhda Day’. “This is a good gesture and must be observed every year,” he said. Paying rich tribute to martyrs of policemen and Rangers personnel, the chief minister said: “They restored peace in Sindh, particularly in Karachi by sacrificing their lives.” He added that his government would be looking after their families properly.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government gave 300 acre land for martyrs’s families in Orangi. He directed police department to prepare a development scheme for the martyrs at Korangi. “The government would develop it on priority basis,” he said.