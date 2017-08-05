KARACHI - Ground-breaking ceremony of Fazaia Medical College was held at PAF Base, Faisal Karachi. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.

The air chief unveiled the plaque of Fazaia Medical College. While addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said that the development of education sector in Pakistan is the need of the hour and Pakistan Air Force has always given prime focus to education and community services.

He further said that this institution will be equipped with state of the art facilities and experienced faculty to provide quality education in the field of medical sciences. He lauded the efforts of all concerned in making this dream into reality within a short spam. He reiterated that the PAF would continue playing an effective role in the nation building and such projects would be established in other cities of Pakistan as well.

Earlier, Air Commodore Abdul Jabbar Khan, Base Commander PAF Base Faisal briefed the audience about salient features of the project. Fazaia Medical College would have a covered area of approximately 180,000 square feet and would be equipped with state of the art teaching facilities including auditorium, classrooms, laboratories and associated educational infrastructure.

It will have the capacity to accommodate 150 students with provision of modern boarding and lodging facility for non-resident students coming from distant locations. The College is likely to commence MBBS classes by end of 2018.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries and high ranking officers from the Armed Forces.