KARACHI - Sewage samples taken from three areas of Karachi have tested positive for the polio virus on Friday.

The samples collected were taken from Khameeso Goth, Gadap Town, Machar Colony and Sohrab Goth.

A six-day polio campaign has been initiated by Sindh emergency Centres in the affected areas.

The locals said that alongwith the government; the citizens should also play their role in eliminating the virus. No polio case had surfaced in Karachi since the past one and a half year however; efforts are underway to abolish the deadly virus.