MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of people including women under the banner of civil society Friday held a demonstration and stage a sit-in outside the press club against disappearance of human rights activist and convener of voice of missing persons comrade Punhal Sario from Hyderabad.

Protesters led by Kanji Rano Bheel and Aasan Das advocate, carrying banners and placard inscribed slogan “I am Punhal Sario”. They raised slogans against his disappearance while demanding the government to recover him without any delay and punish the culprits.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanji Rano Bheel alleged that without any cause he was missing while he was an active activist of human rights. He said that he had no any criminal record and struggling for rights of human being without any discrimination.

Haji Qalandar Leghari advocate and Satram Sajan urged the government to ensure his safely recovery and his kidnapping case should be lodged without any delay.

Nabi Bux Narejo advocate and Aasan Das advocate strongly condemned his disappearance and demanded the higher authorities to take immediate notice, ensure his releasing from illegal custody, arrest the involved culprits and punish them exemplary. After two hours they dispersed and then traffic was restored at the above main road.

MC office raided

A team of Anti Corruption Establishment Mirpurkhas led by circle incharge Khuda Bux Leghari raided Municipal Committee office on Friday and took into custody official record.

The raid spread panic among the staff and officers of MCM and mostly left their duties in hurry. Circle incharge Khuda Bux Leghari told that government had provided Rs 170 million to MCM for payments that were used illegally as payments were made to unconcerned people with signatures of suspended account officer Muhammad Ali Khosa and official Mir Maqbool on the bills.

He further said that above amount was to be utilised after approval of meeting of MCM and in year 2017-18. He said that he had been acquired the official documents and inquiry would be made to ascertain the facts and illegality.

GIRL ASSAULTED

A teenage girl was allegedly assaulted by some unknown accused near village Fazal Unar in the limit of Khaan police station on Friday.

According to details, Nisbah Unar, 17, working in the agriculture field when some unknown youngsters forcibly allegedly committed rape with her, resultantly her condition was deteriorated and brought her to civil hospital for first aid. The accused fled away. Sources said that accused were relatives of the victim girl. However, no case was lodged with Khaan police station till filing of the story.