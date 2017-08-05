KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while paying rich tribute to the sacrifice of cops who laid down their lives in the line of duty, said that they discharge their duties for the restoration of peace and maintained law and order situation in the city.

This he said while addressing the gathering on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day held at Clifton 2 Talwar on Friday. The function was organised by Sindh Police in collaboration of Voice of Karachi and Social Organization.

The minister said that the day which is being held throughout the country to acknowledge and recognise the services of police martyrs who rendered their lives for the cause of restoration of peace in Sindh including Karachi. “Today we are gathered here to salute them, now it’s our responsibility and duty to look after and welfare of their families by providing education and other facilities,” he added.

The minister said lauded the efforts of Sindh police for continuation of peace in Karachi. He said that their sacrifices would not be ignored, many development projects and roads to be named in recognition of their services.

On the occasion, IGP Sindh AD Khawaja also paid tribute to Sindh police. He said that Sindh Police is the only unit of and force of the country who lost their lives for restoration of peace in Karachi. He said that their sacrifices are matchless and we would never let their sacrifices go waste.

The ceremony was attended by DIG South Azad Khan, PPP leader Najmi Alam and President Voice of Karachi Basit Mundia and large number of police officers and officials including families of Shuhada and citizens.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with IG AD Khawaja, DIG South Azad Khan and others laid floral wreath in the memory of martyrs of Sindh police, Traffic Police Constable Mohammad Khan and others and prayed for their departed soul.