HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police arrested two alleged outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters.

The police spokesman Mazhar Shani informed here Friday that the Hali Road police apprehended Kareem Bux Dayo in an injured condition after an exchange of fire during which 2 of his accomplices escaped.

The spokesman said Dayo, a resident of Shikarpur district, was nominated in 7 FIRs including 5 registered at Mahmoodabad and Paposh Nagar police stations in Karachi and 2 at Phuleli and Makki Shah police stations in Hyderabad.

He claimed that the police recovered a pistol, live and spent bullets from Dayo who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

In another encounter, suspect Amjad Shah was arrested in an injured condition.