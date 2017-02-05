KARACHI: Provincial minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has started a drive against drug peddlers across the province.

Karachi Excise Police led by ETI Muhammad Sharif spotted a suspected man Allah Bachayo on Khayaban-e-Momin Defence Phase 4 and recovered 3 cartons of beer consisting of 72 cans. A case has been registered against the man and investigations are under way.

Meanwhile the provincial minister for Excise and taxation & Narcotics Control has directed all the officers to accelerate their campaign against drug peddlers and nab them at earliest.