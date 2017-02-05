KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated the commitment of his party and the people of Pakistan to the Kashmir cause. He has assured Kashmiris that the PPP and the people of Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to their legitimate right to self-determination. In his message on the eve of Kashmir Day, the PPP chairman said the issue was part of an unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent and PPP’s policy on the Kashmir issue remained the same as was during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto’s rules. “The PPP has always stood by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for their genuine right to self-determination and this issue will be raised at all international forums with the fullest voice,” he said. Bilawal said that thousands of Kashmiris had been martyred at the hands of Indian occupation forces. He said that Indian atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir were on the rise.

The PPP chairman urged the international community and the United Nations to force India to implement UN resolutions on a plebiscite in Indian-held Kashmir.