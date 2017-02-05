KARACHI - A four-member delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) led by Convener Dr Farooq Sattar called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at Governor’s House on Saturday. The other members of the delegation were MQM-P deputy convener Amir Khan, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari.

On the occasion, MQM-P leaders conveyed party reservations about Karachi issues along with the problems in running party affairs in the city.

Talking to the delegates, the governor said that the doors of Governor’s House were open for each and every political force of the province and he would engage with all these forces. Active consultation will be done with stakeholders to ensure sustainable peace in the province, he said.

Governor Zubair said that he had come to Sindh to cooperate and address grievances of people of Sindh. Each and every political party must be allowed to continue their political activities, he said. He said that Karachi was economic hub of Pakistan and any activity in this city had a direct impact on the economy of Pakistan. He said that efforts were needed to make Karachi a prominent destination globally, as it would ensure rapid economic development and usher in a new era of prosperity in the country.