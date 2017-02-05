KARACHI - The All Parties Kashmir Conference convened by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday described Kashmir as a matter of life and death for the Pakistani nation and condemned the atrocities of the Indian Army against the people of Kashmir.

The leaders at the APC expressed their concern at the silence of the United States, United Kingdom, West and the United Nations over the atrocities of Indian Army against the Kashmiri people and demanded that the government have relations with other countries on the basis of Kashmir cause.

The APC in its declaration condemned the detention of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and demanded that the PML-N government immediately release him.

JI Sindh Naib Ameer Asad Ullah Bhutto chaired the proceedings of the APC at JI Headquarters, Idara Noor-ul-Haq. Former federal ministers Prof N D Khan and Mir Nawaz Khan Marwat, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, JUI-F leader Mohammad Aslam Ghouri, JUP leader Aqeel Anjum, former federal minister Syed Zia Abbas, JUI-S leader Qari Abdul Manan, MWM leader Allama Saeed Sadiq Jafferi, JuD Karachi chief Muzamil Iqbal Hashmi and others addressed the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Ullah Bhutto said the government was taking unjustified measures to please the US and India. The detention of JuD chief is part of this episode, he said. He said that on February 5 the nation would express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir. He said it was unfortunate that the PML-N government had allowed screening of Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas. The nation does not want screening of Indian movies; it wants liberation of Kashmir from India, he said.

He said that the Modi-led Indian government had declared the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people terrorism. It is an attempt to divert the attention of the United Nations and the international community from the real issue, he said.

The participants of the conference paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and their leaders. They assured the people of Kashmir that people of Pakistan were with them in their freedom struggle and had always kept the issue of Kashmir on top of their agenda.

They asked the rulers to establish relations with the countries, which supported the Kashmir cause. Resolution of the Kashmir issue was vital for peace and stability in the region. They asked the government and traders to stop all business activities with India till freedom of Kashmir.