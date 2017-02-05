KHAIRPUR - The deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in Mirpurkhas arrived in Sukkur on Saturday to investigate a police attack on a protest, which was staged by members of the Khosa tribe.

According to details, DIG Javed Alam Odho arrived here on the instructions of Sindh Police IG AD Khowaja. He recorded statements of suspended Sukkur City ASP Essa Sukhera, Site Area SHO and people of the Khosa tribe. People of the Khosa tribe showed no-confidence in DIG Odho and said that DIG Sanaullah Abbasi should be appointed to investigate the matter. It is worth mentioning here that people of the Khosa clan had staged a protest against Sukkur SSP Amjad Sheikh due to his alleged support to criminals, two day ago. When the protesters reached near Sukkur Press Club, police personnel baton-charged them and smashed windows and windscreens of several vehicles. Police registered an FIR against 170 protesters under the Anti-Terrorist Act. Using footage telecast by various news channels, police arrested at least 25 protesters.

The police produced 14 injured protesters in the court and secured their remand for 10 days.

The Sindh Police chief took notice of this incident.

BODY OF YOUTH FOUND

Body of a youth was found in a graveyard near Khuhra on Saturday. According to details, the body was found at Muhabat Shah Bukhari Graveyard near Khuhra. Khuhra police took the body into custody and shifted it to taluka hospital in Gambat. The victim was identified as Fayyaz Ali Shaikh, who had been missing for two days. Police said he was tortured to death. Further investigation is under way.

MAN KILLED IN ARMED CLASH

A man was killed in a clash between two groups of the Sheikh family near Ghotki on Saturday. According to details, a clash erupted between two groups of the Sheikh family at Waloo Mahar village near Ghotki on Friday night and the two sides exchanged fire. As a result, Abdul Majeed Sheikh (61) was injured. He was shifted to a Rahim Yar Khan hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries. Ghotki police have arrested five people belonging to both sides. Further investigation into the case is under way.

A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident near Faiz Ganj on Saturday.

According to details, a van collided with a car on Meharn National Highway near Faiz Ganj. As a result, Sajida was killed at the scene and two other women were injured.

Faiz Ganj police shifted her body and the injured to taluka hospital in Faiz Gunj and took the van into custody. The van driver fled the scene.