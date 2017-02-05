KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that provincial governments should be given powers to collect sales tax on goods.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors led by President Zia Shahid, General Secretary Aijazul Haq and other office bearers who met him at Chief Minister’s House on Saturday. The meeting was interactive in which CPNE members asked questions and the chief minister answered them in a cordial atmosphere.

The chief minister said that his government was working in close coordination with the federal government to finalise the NFC award. “The stance of my government is very clear; we want the provincial government to have the powers to collect sales tax on goods,” he said. He said the provincial government was close to consumers, it could collect sales tax on goods in a better way and expand the tax net. The collected tax may be distributed by the federal government to provinces as per their share, he said.

Giving an example of collection of sales tax on services, the chief minister said that ever since the Sindh government has been given the collection rights, it has made a record collection. “Just last year we collected Rs61 billion and this year we have set a target of Rs78 billion,” he said. He recalled that the federal government used to give hardly Rs8.6 billion to the Sindh government.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he had raised the issues of exorbitant toll tax being collected at M-9 (Super Highway and now Motorway), number collection booths and dualisation of Jamshoro-Sehwan Road. “I pointed out that construction of M-9 had claimed a number of lives,” he said.

On this occasion, Qazi Asad said that 650 people died in road accidents during construction of M-9. The chief minister said the prime minister announced dualisation of Jamshoro-Sehwan Road in his speech and later assured him that he would personally look into the issue of exorbitant toll tax. The CPNE member said that construction quality of the motorway was not up to the mark.

The chief minister, replying another question, said the city of Karachi had seen an unplanned growth. On the one hand people were leading a miserable life due to the worst law and order situation and on the other the land mafia was grabbing land along drains, in slums and everywhere else, as the government was busy fighting terrorists and criminals. This was the basic reason that the government could not pay attention to development of infrastructure or reconstruction of roads.

“It was government’s first priority to restore law and order. It launched an operation against land grabbers and cleared some drains. It was also going after the land mafia with full force. Simultaneously, he said, the government had started reconstruction of the existing road network, redesigning of some flyovers and construction of new flyovers and underpasses. “I am sure Karachi will be a different city by the end of June; the city of lights, the city of opportunities and the city of business, trade and commerce,” he said.

The chief minister said that riverine floods of 2010 and flash floods of 2011 had destroyed the infrastructure in 16 districts of Sindh. Therefore, he said, reconstruction of roads and bridges had been started under Public-Private Partnership and BOT basis in Central, Northern and Southern parts of the province.

Talking about powers of the mayor, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the mayor and other local bodies had been given full municipal powers. The funds transfer system had been streamlined. Presently, he said, the government was giving more than Rs60 billion to local bodies. “Actually, local body representatives want powers, which they had during the days of military ruler Pervez Musharraf,” he said. Musharraf government’s powers for local bodies were aimed at weakening the provincial government,” he said.

He said the waste collection issue would be resolved soon. He said that two districts of Karachi, South and East, had officially requested the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) to outsource sweeping and waste collection in their areas. He said that a Chinese firm was given the contract for sweeping and waste collection from front-end to garbage transfer stations through a competitive process. He said that this work would start within next 15 days. He said that machinery had landed at the seaport and within the next week it would be cleared by Customs officials.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) had been included in the CPEC. The provincial government was working hard to meet the requirements in this regard. “I am sure we will start work on KCR by October or November,” he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that there was a federal cabinet committee on energy, but only chief minister of Punjab was invited to the committee. “I had raised this issue with the prime minister and now he has started inviting me too,” he said.

Talking about traffic jams in Karachi, the chief minister said that most of the builders had converted parking lots at their plazas into shops. “We have started taking action and this action will be intensified very soon,” he said. He agreed with CPNE members that conversion of 1,000sq yard bungalows into high-rises had exerted pressure on utilities and infrastructure. The chief minister told them that the issue was on his agenda and he would make a clear policy on it shortly. The CPNE members urged the chief minister to order audit of previous local governments, which worked under Pervez Musharraf. The CPNE members lauded the performance, energy and dedication of the chief minister in discharging his duties. He thanked them for meeting him and supporting him.