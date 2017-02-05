MIRPURKHAS -Clinics run by quacks are spreading diseases like hepatitis B and C in the district. District health authorities are however reluctant to take action against them despite the fact that they are working in violation of directives of the Sindh High Court. Several clinics are being run by quacks illegally in the district headquarters and other towns despite the fact that a special committee of the health department has been set up to take action against them.

Such clinics are working in Mirpurkhas, Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Khaan, Sindhri, Hingorno and Phuladyyoon. Wrong treatment given to people by these quacks claimed many lives in the past.

A number of patients landed at government hospitals for recovery after receiving treatment at these illegal clinics. Qualified doctors say hepatitis B and C, stomach, skin, liver and many other diseases are spreading due to unsafe treatment at clinics run by quacks. The Sindh High Court has already ordered action against illegal clinics and maternity centres operating in various parts of the province.

The health department set up a special committee to take action against such clinics, but it has not taken any action in this regard so far. Sources said that some quacks had acquired fake degrees of homeopathy to evade any legal action against their medical clinics. Mirpurkhas District Health Officer Dr Anwer Ali Palari said that he recently took charge of his office. He said that he would conduct raids on these illegal clinics soon.