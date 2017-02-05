KARACHI - The Sindh Rangers on Saturday apprehended two suspects, including a worker of a political party.

Separately, the Anti-Narcotics Force foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of drugs abroad.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out targeted raids in parts of the city, including Korangi, Orangi and Gadap, and arrested two suspected criminals. The spokesperson said that a member of a militant wing of a political party was among the arrested suspects. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further questioning.

On the other side, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 12 kilograms of heroin and arrested four smugglers. ANF officials said that on a tip off the ANF team conducted a raid on the International Container Terminal and recovered 12 kilograms of heroin concealed in wood furniture. The ANF also arrested two suspects at the International Container Terminal. “The ringleader of the smugglers’ gang has been arrested in Punjab along with his accomplices,” ANF officials said. The accused were trying to smuggle the drug abroad. Further investigation was underway. The ANF also lodged a case against the arrested accused under the anti-narcotics law.

Separately, Bilal Colony police arrested a suspect namely Abdul Kareem in injured condition during an encounter. Police said the suspect was involved in street crime cases. Weapons and looted valuables were also recovered from him.

Gizri, Ferrer and Saudabad police arrested eight suspects during separate raids and encounters. Police said the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime and drug peddling.