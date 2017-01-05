KARACHI - Conventional crimes remain on the rise as the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) have turned a blind eye to their existence during the last 28 months of Karachi operation.

LEAs, which had launched the Karachi operation three years ago, claimed to have nabbed over one hundred thousand persons, mainly involved in petty crimes, but no decline has been noticed in the occurrence of conventional crimes so far.

During the whole operation, LEAs spoke of their achievements even before making the arrests of politically motivated criminals and gangsters, associated with different gangs of Lyari.

Police claimed that it had killed 235 outlaws in encounters. The suspects killed during alleged encounters included 174 bandits and mostly gangsters.

Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) crime statistics indicate a proportional increase in conventional crimes such as robberies, car snatching, thefts and mobile snatching.

A senior police official, wishing to remain anonymous, told The Nation that the genie of street crimes raised its head in 2005, but LEAs failed to chalk out the strategy to counter such sort of crimes. He said that such crimes became a social problem and were directly related to the socio-economic conditions of the society. He said that second major factor for such crimes was the massive influx of people into the city from other parts of the country.

“Hundreds of new slums have sprung up in the last 10 years. The strength of police and other security agencies remains unchanged, and the government does not bother to establish a mechanism of checks and balances for the internally displaced persons settled in the metropolis in the last couple of years.

He further said that no effort had been made for introducing reforms in the criminal justice system; resultantly the persons nominated in petty crimes got bail within couple of months and resumed their activities.

He pointed out that it would be impossible for police to control street crimes in such a disorganised society. He said that majority of the accused persons arrested in connection with petty crimes hailed from other parts of the country.

He opined that the operation had only political ends, and had nothing to do with elimination of crimes.

He said not only street crimes but those related to drug, land grabbing and of other nature remained at their peak despite tall claims by the security agencies.

The CPLC statistics reveal that around 1,400 mobile phones are snatched every month.

It is worth mentioning here that the figures are based only on reported incidents as number of incidents were not even reported by the citizens because mobile snatching is a routine crime in the city.

Grey areas include Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Golimar, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Liquatabad, Landhi Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal, Korangi, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Punjab Colony, Gizri, Garden, Old City areas and parts close to the city slums.

According to the CPLC reported data, till mid of December 14,974 people were deprived of their mobile phones at gunpoint while 17,790 mobile phones were stolen. On average, around 15 vehicles were snatched per month with the highest in November when 23 vehicles were reportedly snatched.

In the entire year, 2016, nearly 1,500 cars were stolen, 2,342 motorbikes were snatched while 21,028 motorbikes were stolen.

It has been reported that street crimes in Karachi have increased by at least 24 percent.

However, decline has been reported in kidnappings for ransom, cases of extortion, particularly in the old city areas.

Earlier, 80 percent of such crimes were reported in Lyari, its surrounding areas and District West where militants held sway before the operation started.