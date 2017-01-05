KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar was shifted to a hospital today, his party`s spokesperson said.

MPA Khurram Sherzaman said that Umar, after arriving at Karachi`s Jinnah International Airport from Islamabad, was immediately taken to a private hospital as he was facing severe headache due to high blood pressure. However, according to the family sources, Umar, at the present time, is not seriously ill and it is nothing severe.

According to details, Asad Umar fell ill during flight from Islamabad to Karachi on Wednesday.

The pilot informed the control tower about Usad Umar’s condition and he was examined by Civil Aviation doctors when the flight landed at the Karachi airport. Later Asad Umar was shifted to a private hospital.