Kandhkot - In spite of 22 to 24 various bank branches in the city, people are still deprived of the facility of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as these always remain either closed or out of order.

Kandhkot is known as a trade city. People belonging to different communities including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians do their business freely; without any distinction based on race and religion.

Here there is a second largest grain market of the sub-continent, where more than 5,000 brokers do business of millions of rupees in the shape of import and export on daily basis. It is deplored that despite 22 to 24 banks, most of the ATMs remain closed. However, on a very rare occasion, when any official from the head office is on a visit to a bank’s branch, ATMs get functional. If any ATM is functional, there is a great rush of people. As a result, the branch’s ATM also stops functioning due to excessive use.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Oil and Gas field is also situated in Kandhkot where hundreds of employees and officers work, and due to closure or faulty ATMs, they have to face great difficulty in drawing their salaries.