Karachi - Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that it was PPP which had pioneered the game-changer, CPEC, and was not concerned that somebody else was trying to take its credit through advertisements in the media.

Zardari was addressing PPP MNAs, MPAs and Senators after receiving a briefing by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah about CPEC, with special reference to province’s share in the mega economic project, covering 64 countries.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Naveed Qamar were also present at the briefing.

Zardari pointed out that it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) who had entered into a dialogue with China and resolved the border issue with China; getting K2 as a result.

Zardari further said that several books were needed to cover the CPEC, which would benefit the future generations of Pakistan.

He pointed out that more than 500 Chinese had completed PhDs in Pakistan and now they were communicating in Urdu. “We have to give ownership to CPEC and every area being developed under this project is our area,” he added.

He further pointed out that sea had gulped 350,000 acres of the country’s coastal land. “We gave the idea of Zulfikarabad to reclaim this land but some elements started negative publicity to scare our future Chinese partners in the project, but failed in their attempt,” he recalled.

PPP Co-Chairman reminded that he had paid his first-ever diplomatic visit as President to China as a follow up on the strong relations developed with the friendly country by ZAB and Benazir Bhutto.

“Bibi also wanted a martial plan for our development and she had planned 50,000 MW power projects, but the same were scrapped because her governments were dismissed before the completion of their terms,” he added.

The former president said, “We have followed an indefinite concept and our thoughts and ideas also cover the time when we will not be here.”

He said that Turkish President Erdogan was thinking to enter into currency-swap agreements with other countries now, while PPP government had signed such agreements with China, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Iran half-a-decade back.

Earlier in his briefing, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that ZAB had stated in 1968 that it was only China which had the capacity and will to help Pakistan. “That’s why he had started laying the foundations of CPEC, which was pioneered by President Asif Ali Zardari through his diplomatic acumen and sagacity,” he added.

He blamed the Sharif brothers for the exclusion of several projects of Punjab from the CPEC, saying it happened due to ill-planning on their part due to which the projects could not meet the final criteria.

However, he said, the provincial government was able to include Keti Bunder, Thar Coal and Wind Power projects in the CPEC.

“Sindh is the only province whose two cities, Karachi and Sukkur, are part of the CPEC while Karachi Circular Railway is also under the consideration of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of China and Pakistan,” he informed.

He said even after leaving the Presidency, Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid visits to China to give a fillip to the CPEC.