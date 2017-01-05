KARACHI - Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra has said that the business community of Karachi feels for the city, and that trade and commercial activities will receive a boost due to better infrastructure and security environment. Talking to media representatives after a meeting with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) DMD Haroon Askari during his visit to Stock Exchange’s building on Wednesday, he said, “PSX is considered economic hub of the country and due to political harmony and unity of command our economy could make considerable progress.”

General Manager Sanie Mehmood and Directors Abdul Majeed Adam and Ahmed Chinoy were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, matters pertaining to PSX and KMC came under discussion, including those pertaining to garbage, water, sewage and parking at the PSX building.

The deputy mayor and PSX Board agreed that both the organisations would act together for the betterment of the city.

Later, Vohra visited Trading Hall of the PSX and also rung the traditional bell.

Talking to media men, he said that in his meeting with PSX office-bearers, matters pertaining to the betterment of the city were discussed and also the ways to bring improvement in the city’s civic facilities by taking on board the representatives of business community.

He said the business community was also aware of the problems and limited resources of KMC.

“We now have corrected many things constitutionally, including the distribution of resources and authorities among the civic organizations,” Vohra added.

He said all efforts were being made to stop shifting of businesses from the city.

He expressed the hope that lots of investment would be made in PSX in days to come. The deputy mayor said work on traffic management was also in progress to improve the traffic flow on roads.