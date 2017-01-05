KARACHI - Police has requested the provincial home department to include Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s name in Fourth Schedule; a list of suspected outlaws, particularly militants of banned outfits.

Besides Karachi mayor, names of more than 50 suspects were also recommended by police on Wednesday for putting these on the list.

The suspects from banned militant outfits are also among those whose names have been forwarded to the home department.

Airport DSP Khalid Mehmood said that Wasim Akhtar was facing over half a dozen cases of terrorism, and therefore his name had been recommended for inclusion in the Fourth Schedule. Wasim is also facing the charges related to May 12 mayhem, and cases against him are registered at Airport police station.

The mayor had been released from jail in mid of November last year after being granted bail in the last 39 cases against him. An anti-terrorism court in Karachi had granted bail to Akhtar in a case pertaining to the facilitation and provision of medical treatment to alleged terrorists and gangsters at PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain’s hospital.

Wasim Akhtar has been accused of May 12 mayhem. On May 12, 2007, various political parties in Karachi clashed with each other on the occasion of the then deposed Chief Justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry's visit to the city.

Clashes broke out between armed members of political parties as more than fifty people were killed and scores of others were injured.

MWM says govt supporting terrorists, destroying

institutions

Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Karachi has said that the continuous ‘support’ of the federal government to the banned outfits is a threat to the national security.

MWM leader Allama Mukhtar Imami expressed these views while talking to Karachi chapter office-bearers at party’s head office here on Wednesday.

Ali Ahmer Zaidi, Asif Rizvi, Mukhtar Dayo and Nasir Hussaini were also present on the occasion.

Seconding the Sindh government’s allegation that the federal government was responsible for the failure of National Action Plan, Imami said, “PML-Nawaz is supporting the banned outfits.”

He went on to say that PML-N was using the national institutions for its personal gains.

The MWM leader termed it an alarming situation and held the ruling government responsible for the destruction of the institutions.

He further said that PML-N’s support to these elements would not only damage the party’s reputation, but would also remain a big threat to the national security.

He asked the government to show seriousness over the issue and focus on the elimination of corruption, unemployment and poverty, which are creating uncertainty in the country.

“It is unfortunate that most of the institutions, instead of performing their duties, are shielding the rulers’ crimes,” he said, and added, “It is awful that NAB has been labeled as a facilitator of corrupt elements.”

He noted that freedom of institutions from political pressure was the only way to eliminate corruption from the country.