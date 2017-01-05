Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that red-tapism has marred the performance of the government departments.

“This word that has become an ‘attitude’ has to be changed; otherwise there is no need for unwilling workers in his ranks,” he added.

He was presiding over a meeting of health department here on Wednesday, which he had left incomplete on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Minister for Works & Services Imdad Pitafi, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Rizwan Memon, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Works Aijaz Ali Memon, chief engineers, DG Design and others.

The reason why Murad had left the meeting incomplete on Tuesday was that some officers present on the occasion had started passing on the buck for inordinate delay in the completion of schemes to each other, particularly of hospitals and dispensaries.

Therefore, he decided to hold another meeting Wednesday morning at 8am and summoned all those officers who were being held responsible for delaying approvals and completion of works.

The schemes which have reportedly been delayed due to red-tapism include Rs87.953 million worth upgradation of a government hospital in Gadap, Rs141.733 million worth upgradation of a government hospital in Ibrahim Hyderi, Rs80.049 million worth improvement of a government hospital in Rehri, Rs65.617 million worth improvement of 36-bedded hospital in Dumba Goth and Rs87.256 million worth improvement of a government hospital in 2-A Corridor Landhi.

The meeting started exactly at 8am and everyone took his seat at least 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled time.

The officers kept trying to develop a consensus in the meeting so that they could satisfy the chief minister.

All the officers lowered their gaze and started looking at their files they had placed in front of them in order to avoid eye contact with the CM.

On noticing the officers were blushing, the chief minister said that he was a professional engineer. “Neither the chief engineers nor the design experts can misguide me. Therefore, every one sitting in this meeting must be candid and clear in his statements,” he stated categorically.

He said it was quite painful for him that a hospital his father, the then chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah, had founded at Gadap during his tenure had not been completed so far. “This is your performance and commitment with the people,” he said, and added, “I am answerable to my people and you are answerable to me. Therefore I will hold you accountable for each and every day you have delayed.”

When he asked the Designs DG as to why he had delayed the approval of schemes, he replied that there were some documents missing in the file. “This is a baseless excuse and unacceptable at any cost,” Murad admonished him.

“Had there been any document missing in the file, you should have called the concerned officer of health department to dispose of the file but you preferred to let it rust on your table,” he said.

To this Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, making his polite entry in the defence of Designs DG, requested the chief minister that he would sort out the matter. “I got this design approved by him last night and work would start shortly,” he said.

The chief minister, expressing his displeasure, said when the officers wanted they got a scheme approved within a day; otherwise important files keep gathering dust.

Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro, briefing the chief minister, said that the hospital in Gadap had been completed in 2010 but the flood-affected people had been housed in the building. “Therefore, it could not made be functional. Now, the hospital is being improved, and the work would be over by the end of December 2018,” he added.

He said that similarly, government hospitals in Ibrahim Hyderi, Rehri, Dumab Goth and Landhi would be made functional by the end of 2018.

Murad directed Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho to start visiting development schemes and keep reporting to him.

He directed the health minister to maintain a close coordination with the works & service department to expedite work on the upgradation of hospitals.

“If the works department, even after this warning, fails to deliver I will outsource entire work of the department by making necessary amendments in the law,” he added. Sindh govt to auction 64 family planning vans

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Population Welfare Department to auction 64 family planning vehicles rusting for the last six years.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Population Welfare Department. The meeting was held at the CM House on Wednesday.

Those who attended the meeting included Minister for Population Welfare Mumtaz Jakhrani, Minister for Works & Services Imdad Pitafi, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, provincial secretaries Laeeq Ahmed, Aijaz Memon and other concerned officers.

Minister for Population Welfare Mumtaz Jakhrani said that 64 family planning vehicles, equipped with a small operation theater and other related facilities, had been provided by the federal government about six years ago to launch family planning drive all over Sindh.

He added that the vehicles were not powerful enough to move in rural areas with such a heavy load of a small OT theater and related facilities. “Therefore, the purpose could not be achieved,” he said.

The chief minister taking policy decision directed the chief secretary to draw up a plan to dispose of family planning vehicles and also plan to dispose of other Sindh government vehicles lying abandoned at Balochistan House, Nazarat and Sindh Secretariat.

“Make a team of honest and good officers to auction these vehicles in a transparent way,” he directed the chief secretary.

The chief minister further directed the population department to execute its schemes on priority basis. “You have only six schemes and you cannot execute them which is surprising for me,” he said, and directed them to get their new schemes approved at the earliest.