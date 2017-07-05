KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a black day across the country today (Wednesday), when country’s first democratically-elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his government was ousted by a tin-pot dictator General Zia 40 years ago.

“July 5, 1977 shall remain a black day in Pakistan’s history because the hopes and aspirations of our nation were crushed by a dictator who remains the root of every evil, which continues to haunt the people,” the PPP chairman stated in his message on the day.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that extremism, terrorism, Kalashnikov and drug culture are all the nasty gifts of Zia dictatorship, which unleashed a reign of terror against democratic, liberal and truly patriotic people of Pakistan. He said from lock-ups to torture cells and lashes to gallows every form atrocity and violence was let loose against the innocent and unarmed Pakistanis after the ouster of democratic government.

He said that despite facing worst victimization and dictatorial state terrorism, the people of Pakistan especially the Jiyalas remained steadfast and battled bravely for democracy unabatedly.

Bilawal saluted all the PPP leaders, workers, Jiyalas and common people who suffered every kind of brutality under Zia for the cause of democracy and mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP will observe July 5 as Black Day tomorrow and black flags will be hoisted on all the party offices at district, divisional and provincial headquarters.

Separately, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit, Labour & Human Resources Syed Nasir Shah said that 5th July has been marked as one of the darkest days in Pakistan.

“From heroin to Kalashnikov cultures, dictator Zia sown the seeds of extremism and terrorism in the country to sustain his dictatorial and cruel rule,” he stated as Pakistani masses observe 40th anniversary of the Black Day.

Syed Nasir Shah said that sapling of democracy planted and nourished by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was uprooted by a military dictator abetted by the extremist elements and their foreign masters. Gen Zia and his accomplice went into the dark pages of history always haunting the democratic nations how such ugly dictatorships ruin the future of their countries.

“The scourge of extremism, terrorism, drug-addiction, poverty and poor economy are all chickened out from the eggs laid by the dictatorship on July 05, 1977,” he added.

Syed Nasir Shah paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and thousands of Party workers for their valiant fighting against the dictatorial regimes eventually sacrificing their lives in the struggle for the emancipation of Pakistan masses. Thousands more were subjected to inhuman treatments including lashes and jails for standing with the PPP leadership.

He said that both Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave nuclear programme, base of heavy industries including Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Steel, Port Qasim, missile programmes but they were eliminated by anti-Pakistan elements fearing rise of a Muslim nation with plural and egalitarian values.

Minister Information said best tribute to the martyrs of democracy and human rights is to support the operation against terrorists who are the direct products of Gen Zia and his regime and pose serious threat to our country and nation.

He assured the democratic forces that his party will always stand like iron-wall against the dictatorial forces and continue its legacy of being in forefront for protection and safeguarding the democratic system and people’s human rights.