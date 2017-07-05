KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday sought a detailed reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by July 20 on a petition against an inquiry into illegal appointments and corruption in excise department case.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice of SHC Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh heard the petition filed by former secretary excise department Badar Jameel Mandhro.

An Investigation officer (IO) of the NAB, on the occasion, informed the court that Badar Jameel made illegal appointments to the posts of BPS-17 and BPS-18 in Excise Department in 2012 and he manipulated his powers.

And the bureau had solid evidences against him therefore he (IO) be given some time to file a detailed reply on it.

The petitioner in his petition informed the court that he had been harassed by the bureau and a notice had also been issued to him by it.

Following that the court sought a detailed reply from the bureau and also extended the bail of Badar.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 20.