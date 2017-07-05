Kandhkot - Robbers gunned down a herdsman on offering resistance in the katcha area on Tuesday.

According to police, Asadullah Oghahi, 28, a herdsman, was grazing the animals when he was confronted by a group of robbers who tried to rob him off his animals at gunpoint, and on offering resistance they opened fire at him indiscriminately, killing him on the spot. The robbers managed to escape after committing the crime. Police rushed to the spot and removed the body to DHQ Hospital for the postmortem. Later, a heavy contingent of police conducted raids in the katcha areas of Kashmore and Kandhkot for arresting the culprits, but with no success. According to sources, the incident happened due to an old enmity between two clans of Teghani and Oghahi.