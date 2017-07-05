KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that JI’s candidate will play an exemplary role for the progress and development of the city, if provided with an opportunity.

He was talking to notables, professionals and common residents of the PS-114 on Tuesday. In this regard he called on Saeed Jalib, brother of renown revolutionary poet Habib Jalib and others, including Nisar Parchamwala, Dr Zubair Ahmed of Super Autos, Rashid Ahmed, Kamil Chashmawala, and Kamil Multanwala.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the JI has always served masses. He said that it is only JI who serves masses with honesty and dignity without denting the self esteem of those on receiving ends.

Citing the examples of Nematullah Khan and Abdus Sattar Afghani, he said that JI’s candidates had served people in a manner that no one could deny their services and even their enemies admitted their flawless character.

He said that Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon is the only true representative of people in the constituency and hoped that masses would reject those people who received votes in past and then neglected the residents of the area.

He further said that the JI, Pakistan chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would also visit the constituency on July 5th and would address the locals at a public convention.