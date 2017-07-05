KARACHI - A young man, arrested by police for conning people by selling them stray dogs at higher prices, was sent to jail on Tuesday.

Sagheer, resident of Khamosh Colony and a barber by profession, had been arrested by North Nazimabad police on Monday.

“He was arrested on a citizen’s complaint in which he had stated that Sagheer had sold to him ordinary dogs at higher prices, claiming that they belonged to a special breed,” said North Nazimabad DSP Naeem Khan.

Khan explained that the accused would catch the puppies of stray dogs, apply makeup on them to give the impression that they were an expensive breed.

DSP Khan said that the complainant, Riazuddin, had read an advertisement on commercial website and decided to buy the dogs.

“Riaz paid Rs50, 000 against each dog and took them home. When he gave them showers, their original colour came up and the painted colour was washed out,” Khan added.

It dawned upon police during the course of investigation that Riaz was not the only victim, several other people had also fallen prey to Sagheer’s tactics.

It has further come to light that the accused was running the business along with his brother-in-law and other accomplices, and used a website for the purpose.

Police also recovered four stray dogs from his possession, about which he had claimed they were German shepherds.

The accused told police that he and his accomplices used to catch stray dogs from the streets and paint them. “Then we would put their photos online,” Sagheer said, and added, “People would then contact us after which we would deliver the dogs at their doorstep.”

DSP Khan said that the accused had been jailed after he was produced in a court on Tuesday. “He had been arrested under Section 420 (fraud) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It is a bailable offence and the accused can easily get bail,” Khan explained.

“But we are also looking for his accomplices,” he concluded.