KARACHI - Municipal Commissioner West Waseem Mustafa Soomro on Tuesday reviewed the cleaning and de-watering during visit to different areas of the district West.

He directed the officials concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the people after the rain and perform cleaning in all areas without any discrimination, said a statement.

He also directed to immediate remove all encroachment from the surroundings of nullahs and also perform their cleaning.

On the occasion, the concerned officials also briefed the Municipal Commissioner about the steps taken by the administration to cope with the situation after the rain.