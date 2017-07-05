KARACHI - The Sindh government has withdrawn security of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan convener and Members of National and Provincial Assembly (MNA) Dr. Farooq Sattar.

Spokesman for MQM said that security from Farooq Sattar was withdrawn during a corner meeting of PS-114.

He said that government of Sindh has also withdrawn security of Members of National and Provincial Assembly Sindh.

Moreover, he informed that security from Opposition leader, Khawja Izhar-ul-Hasan has also been taken back. MQM Pakistan Spokesman did not mention why they security from aforesaid leaders were withdrawn. Khawaja Izhar lashing out at Sindh government and warned to shun from such tactics. He made it clear that Chief Minister will be responsible if any incident emerges due to security laps.

He said his party will also contact the court against repealing of NAB ordinance.