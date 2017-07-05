KARACHI - Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the by-elections in PS-114 is a contest between people and the ruling elite.

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), instead of serving the people, work for their interests and now people have got a chance to reject such corrupt elements with the power of their votes,” he added.

Qureshi was talking to media men at Karachi airport here on Tuesday.

PTI leaders, including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Najeeb Haroon, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Dawa Khan Sabir, Raja Azhar and others were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qureshi had landed in Karachi to pace up the election campaign in PS-114 that had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Irfanullah Marwat. The party has fielded Engineer Najeeb Haroon as its candidate.

“The people of Karachi have been facing various problems for long, and I am here to express solidarity with them,” said PTI vice chairman.

He said Najeeb was honest among rest of the candidates contesting the bypolls in the constituency because he paid maximum taxes.

“However it is unfortunate that the ruling elite, instead of paying taxes, is moving this money aboard,” Qureshi regretted.

“PTI is a movement to bring betterment in the country’s lot, and moving ahead with this ideology the party has given the ticket to an ideological worker of the party,” he said, and predicted that tough contest was expected in PS-114.

Criticising PPP’s provincial government, Qureshi said that the corrupt rulers had adopted a dictatorial approach by repealing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

He said opposition was not given an opportunity to debate the bill, and no other law was introduced as former’s replacement. “It seems that the efforts are being made to save Dr Asim and Sharjeel Inam Memon. But PTI will not tolerate such acts and will move the courts,” he warned.

Talking about the Panama leaks case, PTI vice chairman said that JIT had summoned the Qatari prince, but he did not show up, and now the team has gone to his homeland. “If such precedents are set then justice will not be dispensed properly in future,” he said. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had failed miserably and holding 2018 general elections under this commission would be a joke with the nation. He further said that Imran Khan is uniting people from Karachi to Khyber against the corrupt mafias and in the next general elections, these mafias would find out how unpopular they were among the masses.

To a question about the situation in Karachi, the PTI leader said that MQM enjoyed mayor ship of the port city, but the city had turned in to a garbage dump, increasing the miseries of people. “What would the MQM representatives say to the people once they go to them to seek their votes?” questioned Qureshi.

He further said that the Sindh government was intentionally striping Inspector General of Police off his powers, and added that such acts had destroyed the province’s police department.

To a question about Raymond Davis’s book, ‘The Contractor’, the PTI leader said that the CIA spy had mentioned names of the then president and prime minister in his book, while the PML-Nawaz government opened the door of prison and let him free. “Both PPP and PML-Nawaz are responsible for his release,” he concluded.