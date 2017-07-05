MIRPURKHAS - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday caught a revenue employee of Mukhtiarkar office taluka Shujaabad for taking bribe, while his accomplice, a tapedar, managed to flee from the spot.

As per reports, a team of ACE, headed by Assistant Director Ali Nawaz Shah and a judicial magistrate, raided the Mukhtiarkar office of taluka Shujaabad and apprehended the revenue employee, Muhammad Rafique Lashari, besides recovering from him marked bribe money of Rs13,000 while Tapedar Ghulam Nabi Shah managed to escape from the spot.

Sources said that Jamshed, a resident of Satellite Town, had complained that Tapedar Ghulam Nabi Shah and Revenue Employee Muhammad Rafique Lashari had demanded from him Rs20,000 bribe for handing to him the document of ownership of his plot, and that after discussions both accused settled for Rs 13,000.