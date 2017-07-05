SHIKARPUR - Three more persons, injured in a deadly clash between two groups of Jatoi clan on Monday, succumbed to their injuries at different hospitals on Tuesday, pushing the death toll up to 15.

The clash had taken place between two rival groups of Jatoi tribe, Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi, in the limits of Faizo Police Station, around 50 kilometers from here.

A large police contingent, led by Sajjad Ameer, SSP Kambar-Shahdadkot, along with a heavy contingent of Rangers, cordoned off the Katcha area of Pir Dost Muhammad and 10-mile areas of Khanpur late Monday night where the two groups had scuffled with each other with rocket launchers, initiated a search operation there, and succeeded in arresting at least 15 suspected criminals besides seizing two Kalashnikovs, two shot guns, two TT Pistols and a large number of bullets. According to the sources, funeral prayers of the deceased were offered under the shadow of weapons.