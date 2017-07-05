HYDERABAD - Six persons including a woman lost their lives while 37 others received injuries when a Karachi bound speedy passenger coach turned turtle on National Highway near Hatri early Tuesday morning.

According to the Incharge of Edhi Foundation Hyderabad, the Karachi bound coach was coming from Bahawalpur, when it reached near Hatri, the driver lost the control of steering as a result of which the coach overturned.

Six passengers including a woman who received serious injuries breathed their last before they could get any first aid while 37 others received injuries.

The volunteers of Edhi Foundation along with ambulances rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary, the hospital sources informed. According to Edhi volunteers, 34 injured persons out of 37 have been identified as Rashid, Hakim, Aftab, Qasim, Riaz, Mumtaz, Abdullah, Irfan, Jehangir, Irfan, Abdul Hafeez, Hameeda Bibi, Zahida, Zaheer Ahmed, Sohail, Altaf, Muhammad Dilshad, Muhammad Zohaib, Najam Ahmed, Noor Bai, Shahnaz, Nazeeran, Muhammad Kashif, Parveen, Hanif, Ghani Bux, Azhar, Rasheed, Mushtaq, Rehmat, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Ikram and Waseem Gul.

The Hatri Police have started investigation and seized the ill fated coach, the Police spokesman said.