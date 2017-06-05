MIRPURKHAS - The Mirpurkhas Railway Station wears a deserted look since assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007.

The operation of express as well as regular trains between Mirpurkhas and Karachi via Hyderabad was suspended after angry people ransacked Pakistan Railways properties and set fire to trains parked at various railway stations across Sindh in reaction to Benazir’s assassination.

Unfortunately, railways authorities suspended the trains, which provided a cheap source of transportation to the people of interior Sindh. A large number of staff members working with the railways department in Mirpurkhas has been transferred to other areas, as only a few trains are running on these tracks -- Mirpurkhas to Khokhrapar, Mirpurkhas to Hyderabad and Thar Express train from Karachi to Zero Point Railway Station.

People and their representatives have been demanding for long that the authorities restore the suspended trains on these tracks because it was the basic right of this region to have affordable means of transportation. However, the railways administration has ignored these demands so far due to unknown reasons. People are now deprived of cheap travel facilities and they are forced to pay higher fare for transportation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced during his Hyderabad visit about two months ago that the government would re-launch the Mehran Express train between Mirpurkhas and Karachi via Hyderabad. However, the mafia in the railways department is creating hurdles in the way of this plan.

The required number of locomotives imported from abroad is available to restore various trains and the railways authorities have no reason to justify the delay in restoration of the aforementioned trains.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) Coordination Committee Member and Member of Sindh Assembly Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali has strongly condemned the railways authorities for not restoring the trains in line with the prime minister’s orders. He lamented that people, mostly from Mirpurkhas Division, had been deprived of train services for long and they were paying higher fare to private means of transportation such as coaches and buses. He demanded that the prime minister of Pakistan take immediate notice of railway authorities’ attitude because they had failed to revive the Mehran Express train.

Manzoor Razi, chairman of the railway workers union, has also strongly condemned the federal minister for railways and other authorities for their failure to implement the prime minister’s announcement with regard to revival of Mehran Express.

He said the federal government should give importance to the prime minister’s announcement instead of creating hurdles in revival of the suspended trains in Sindh province. He said that a sense of deprivation was growing among the people of Sindh due to “wrong behaviour of the federal government towards Sindh province”. He urged the authorities to restore all the suspended trains, including express trains, in the Sindh province without any discrimination. He said that this was a longstanding demand and people were anxiously waiting for revival of these trains.