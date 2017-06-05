MIRPURKHAS - The district administration has failed to completely remove the encroachments from Jarwary Shakh as directed by a judicial commission formed by the SHC.

Sewage and solid waste are still being thrown into Jarwary Shakh and its both banks have been occupied by hotels, houses and shops.

Sources said the court had constituted a judicial commission headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro to visit the site and ensure supply of clean drinking water to people in the province. The judicial commission on February 8, 2017, visited Mirpurkhas and met local lawyers, notables, journalists and government officials to collect information regarding the supply of clean drinking water to the city. The commission had also visited different water supply schemes as well as Jarwary Shakh. At Jarwary Shakh, the judicial commission inspected the encroachments such as hotels, shops and houses on its both banks. The commission also saw that sewage water was being released into Jarwary Shakh and solid waste was being thrown into it.

Jarwary Shakh is the main source of water supply to clean water reservoirs of Satellite Town.

On the directives of the judicial commission, some encroachments were removed from the banks of Jarwary Shakh under the supervision of Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon, but the political interference changed the scenario. As a result, the administration had to leave the anti-encroachment drive incomplete. Several encroachments are still present on both banks of Jarwary Shakh and sewage and solid waste are being thrown into it.

The administrative officers have failed to remove the encroachments. According to the sources, authorities of the municipal committee of Mirpurkhas are supplying this contaminated water directly to the citizens without chlorination.

Sources said that on the directives of the court, the judicial commission has sought a detailed report from the Sindh government on the measures being taken to ensure supply of clean drinking water to people by June 19.