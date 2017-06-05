SHIKARPUR - Deedar Siyal, the brother of senior journalist and former general secretary of Larkana Press Club Nazir Siyal, died from a heart attack at Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana on Sunday. He was 50.

Deedar is survived by two sons and five daughters. His funeral prayers were offered in his ancestral village near Larkana.

He will be remembered by his friends and foes alike as a soft-spoken and cultured person. A large number of journalists, notables of the area, representative of city organisations, political leaders, social activists and citizens have expressed their grief over the sad demise of Deedar Siyal.