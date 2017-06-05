KARACHI - The adviser to the finance department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has asked the concerned heads to submit bills for early payment for employees’ salaries.

In a statement, Adviser to the Finance Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Khalid Mehmood Sheikh said that all concerned heads of departments should submit bills of salaries for early payment to employees. He said that most departments had paid the salaries for the month of May, but some of the departments delayed the salaries of the employees. He further said that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had directed all departments to pay the salaries to employees.

Meanwhile, the director of the City Wardens, KMC, said that the city government had dispatched wardens to at least 94 places of the city to facilitate the motorists. As a result, smooth traffic flow has been witnessed in the city during the holy month on Ramazan. He said that the wardens performed their duties across the city without any negligence. As a result, no major traffic issue was reported in the first 10 days of the holy month. He said that wardens had been deployed at all major mosques and markets to facilitate the citizens. On the directives of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, he said, the number of wardens would be increased at shopping centres to provide relief to the people of Karachi. The City Wardens Department has chalked out a plan to facilitate the people on Eid as well, he said.