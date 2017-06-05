KARACHI - Many areas of Karachi continue to face power disruptions during Sehr timings.

The areas which face power disruptions include Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Askari-4, New Karachi, North Karachi, Safoora, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and Gulzar-e-Hijri.

The citizens, residing in these areas, had no alternative but to do Sehri in darkness.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the K-Electric claimed that no loadshedding was being carried out in residential areas during Sehri timings. He said that the masses were being given relief during Iftar.

It is pertinent to mention here that many areas of the metropolis are facing power crisis in the holy month of Ramazan and power outages continue to hit the city during Sehr and Iftar.