KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also has the portfolio of the provincial finance ministry, will present the Rs970 billion provincial budget during the provincial assembly session on Monday (today).

This will be the last budget of the incumbent government and it is expected that more funds will be allocated for development and announcements will be made about jobs to woo the voters for the next general elections in 2018.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has convened the Sindh Assembly for the budget session to be held at 3pm today. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned a meeting of the provincial cabinet to approve the budget.

According to sources, the total outlay of the provincial budget will be around Rs970 billion and it will be development oriented because the chief minister has directed various departments to pay special attention to development projects rather than establishment of offices for departments.

The sources said that the overall development budget was likely to be increased from Rs200 billion last year to Rs250 billion this year. “Another Rs10 billion package for the development of Karachi will be part of the development budget,” the source said.

The provincial government will announce a 10 percent increase in salaries of government employees and its plan to fill the vacant posts at various provincial departments.

The sources said that since there would be a throw forward amount from the previous budget due to a lack of spending, the budget deficit would be around Rs15 billion to Rs17 billion.

The budget will also include projects, which will be completed from foreign funding, especially the K-IV project and S-III sewerage project. The federal government is going to provide 50 percent of funding for these projects.

The amount that is likely to be earmarked for the next budget is Rs65 billion for health, Rs175 billion for education and Rs88 billion for law and order and home department, including Rs2.5 billion for police.

According to sources, the budget will mainly focus on development schemes and purchase of intercity buses, Red Line Model Project, Karachi Circular Railway and Orange Line Bus Project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).