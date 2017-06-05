KARACHI - Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and seventh largest city of the world. Its population is more than 22 million. It’s the capital of the Sindh province and it has remained the capital of the country for some years in the past, soon after creation of Pakistan. Its strategic importance in the region is quite significant due to its seaport. High-rise and old buildings are the identity of the city. People from all parts of the country come to Karachi to get better jobs and improve their living standards.

These facts were highlighted by Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, chairperson of the Department of Social Work at the University of Karachi, in her recent research titled “Analytical Survey of Karachi”. Students of the Department of Social Work and Centre for Excellence in Women’s Studies participated in the research and took feedback from 3,400 people. Both men and women in different parts of the city, including slums, government and private hospitals, clinics, workplaces, parks, mosques, churches, temples, markets and educational institutions were interviewed as part of the project.

Dr Nasreem said that Karachi is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Whenever the law and order situation worsens in Karachi, it affects the economy. A majority of people believes in peace and gave message of love and unity to the people of Karachi.

“Residents of Karachi face a lot of problems, but their major problems are limited basic resources like electricity, water and unemployment. Corruption, poor law and order situation and a weak local bodies system are also some of the major problems. The prime causes of these issues are primarily unemployment and unequal distribution of resources. Another major cause that the population is facing today is that there is no increase in the limited amount of resources available to the citizens,” the research highlighted.

A majority of people who participated in the survey believed that problems of the city started with the rise of certain political parties. At least 83.37 percent of people think that injustice is being done to Karachiites through terrorism, political instability, unequal distribution of resources, unemployment, illiteracy and inflation. They said all these factors were seriously disturbing the city’s societal structure and economy. Karachi is considered to be the financial hub of the country. It accounts for 70 percent of tax collection and economic production of the country.

The participants called for provision of basic facilities like education and employment so that every citizen can realise his responsibility, follow the principles of Islam and deal with the wrongdoings and injustices in the society.

As many as 44.08 percent of the participants said that local organisations, NGOs, professionals and sociologists must play their role to resolve the social issues. At least 72.42 percent of people think that women face more problems than men due to gender biases in the society. They face gender discrimination, harassment and issues of employment and transport. At least 64.11 percent of the participants called for a peaceful and stable Karachi and said that a strong local bodies system and provincial autonomy were key to achieving this goal. The participants were of the view that the situation in the city was much better than the last few years and it was improving continuously.