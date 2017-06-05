KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said the agriculture sector has immense importance for the province and with the increasing population there is an urgent need to acquire and implement modern methods of cultivation designed for specific crops and land to get the maximum produce from the fields.

He said this while talking to a 15-member delegation of growers at Governor's House on Sunday. The delegation members included Raja Ansari, Raja Abdul Haq, Zain Ansari, Hameer Unnar, Yousuf Rajput, Anwar Ali Mari, Mir Ejaz Ali Talpur, Raza Chandio, Malik Abdul Ghaffar, Zahid Hussain Noon, Muhammad Moosa, Qari Noor Muhammad, Abdul Haq Phull, Irshad Ali Phull and Wahred Ali Phull.

The growers informed the governor about their issues such as need for solar tube-wells, unavailability of water to tail-end growers and sale of fake pesticides.

The governor said: “Sindh is a fertile agriculture province and for getting better and enhanced agriculture yields, it is essential to ensure constant availability of water and power, research for new varieties of seeds and timely announcement of rates of crops. Use of modern techniques coupled with availability of required facilities can usher in an era of agriculture development and prosperity.”

He said that a special emphasis was being laid on maintenance of water courses, including their cleaning and strengthening. The bottlenecks in water supply to tail-end growers would be removed, he added.

Delegation member Raja Abdul Haq said that no action was taken by police on the complaints of growers regarding water theft from canals. “Fake pesticides are being sold in the province that are very harmful to crops,” he added.

Haq also said that solar tube-wells should be provided to growers in Sindh as in Punjab to enhance productivity. Talpur informed the governor that water theft was common at both Nara and Rohri canals and tail-end growers were being deprived of their share of water.

Hameer Unnar said that the rate of various crops was announced very late and this delay was adding to farmers' problems. It was further said that no meeting of the water allocation committee had taken place over the last five years and this was in violation of the law. The governor said that he would speak to authorities concerned for resolution of these issues.