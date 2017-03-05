KARACHI - Although the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket tournament is being played at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday (today), the excitement ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi has also gripped the Sindh capital.

Giant screens are being installed across the city for the all-important clash between the two teams. Like elsewhere in the country, millions of fans will be glued to the action in the city when the two sides take on each other on Sunday.

The small and five star restaurants have also installed LED screens and put up banners and posters with pictures of Pakistani cricket stars to attract customers.

Cars, motorcycles and rickshaws have been decorated with posters of members of the two teams, especially Shahid Afridi, who would not be participating in the final due to injury on his hand.

Since both teams have not won this tournament, their fans are excited as any one of them would mark their first win in the final. Quetta Gladiators was the runner-up in the first edition of the PSL final match. Facebook and Twitter were also abuzz with predictions about the outcome of the match.

Muhammad Azeem, who is a banker, told The Nation that he was supporting Quetta Gladiators in the final and was excited to watch the match at the screen installed in his locality, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

He said that he tried his best to buy a ticket for the PSL final, but unfortunately all tickets were sold out within a span of two hours online. “We planned to visit Lahore to watch the PSL final, but unfortunately could not get the tickets,” he said. He however said that unavailability of tickets would not dampen the spirit and he would cheer for his team in the final from Karachi.