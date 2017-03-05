KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Asif Aijaz Shaikh, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan who was appointed deputy inspector general (DIG) of traffic police less than five months ago, is likely to be removed from the post.

“The acting charge appointment to BS-20 of Asif Aijaz Shaikh, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the government of Sindh, is discontinued and withdrawn, with immediate effect. On discontinuation and withdrawal, Asif Aijaz Shaikh will remain at the disposal of the government of Sindh, until further orders,” reads a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Islamabad.

PPP names office-bearers

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday approved party office-bearers for Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has been named president, Mumtaz Chandio general secretary and Sarfaraz Ahmed Rajar information secretary. The PPP chairman also announced names of the office-bearers for the districts.

They are Ali Akbar Jamali, president of Shaheed Benazirabad District and Zulfiqar Behan, president of Naushero Feroz district.