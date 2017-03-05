KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies on Saturday claimed to have arrested nearly two dozen suspects, including illegal immigrants, during ongoing targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis.

Landlord Altaf and his tenant Afzal Hussain were arrested by the Hyderi police. Police said that arrests were made under the National Action Plan.

Three illegal immigrants were also arrested during a raid conducted by Mochko police. They were identified as Wali Muhammad, Bahadur Khan and Saeed Gul. A case under the Foreigners Act was registered against them and further investigation was under way.

Two more suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by Yousuf Plaza police in Federal B Area. The arrested suspects were identified as Javed and Hayatullah. Police also claimed to have recovered narcotics from their possession. An illegal immigrant, Abbas Khan, was arrested by Yousuf Plaza police.

Two more suspects, Zareen alias Zarri and Naveed alias Mullah, were arrested by Mithadar police.

The cases against them were registered and further investigation was under way.

Similarly, a suspected criminal identified as Azhar was arrested by Ittehad Town police. Shahrah-e-Faisal police also arrested accused Bilawal and recovered weapons from his possession. He was accused of being involved in various cases of street crimes and house robberies.

Seven more suspects were arrested by Kharadar police. Police officials said that arrests were made under the residential and Foreigners Act. Cases were registered against them and further investigation was under way.

Habibullah, a suspected street criminal, was also arrested during a raid in the Frere area. Napier police also arrested four illegal immigrants and a suspected street criminal.

The suspects included Wali Jan, Niaz Ali, Din and Pir. Pirabad police also arrested three suspected drug dealers and also recovered a huge cache of narcotics from their possession.