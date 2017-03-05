KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto has demanded that the government put an end to discrimination against various ethnic groups, especially Pakhtuns and Bengalis, living in Karachi and other parts of the country.

He was addressing a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Saturday. The demonstration was organised by the JI Youth Wing, Karachi. Protesters, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the government as well as police and Nadra officials.

Addressing the demonstration, the JI leader said if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif possesses a computerised national identity card then it should be issued to each and every Pakistani. He demanded that the government shun the policies based on ethnicity. He warned the government and Nadra authorities of agitation if they continue to discriminate against various ethnic communities. He urged the government to issue CNICs to Bengali-speaking Pakistanis. He said that arresting Pakhtuns on a large scale without any logic would have an adverse impact on the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad. Bhutto also demanded that the inspector general of Sindh Police purge the police force of black sheep.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also addressed the demonstration. He appealed to the premier as well as the chief of army staff (COAS) to take notice of what the local authorities were doing in the name of operation in Karachi.