KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Saturday that he would expose corruption in the projects started by the Sindh government. During a visit to the Shahabuddin Market in Karachi, the mayor met members of the market association and assured them that he would solve their problems soon.

Talking to the press, Akhtar said, “I am personally scrutinising the ongoing development projects in Karachi.” The mayor further said that he would issue a white paper on some incidents of corruption in projects started by the Sindh government and disclose the facts to the public.

He said the Sindh government had run the province from the drawing room. He said the provincial government was well aware of corruption and knew the corrupt people, but it was playing the role of a silent spectator.

Replying to a question about the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match in Lahore, the mayor said: “I do not have enough time to follow the PSL, but I am keeping a close eye on all projects in Karachi.”

Later, the mayor paid a visit to Gujjar Nullah (drain) located at Shafiq Mor in the Federal B Area. He reviewed construction work at the bridge and said that it would cost Rs140 million. He said that work on extension of the bridge was initiated in 2014, but unfortunately it had not been completed until today.

He said that Gujjar Nullah was one of the key issues and so far the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) had demolished more than 10,000 houses constructed on the Nullah. About 28 kilometres of area in the surrounding of the Gujjar Nullah has been cleaned for construction of roads on both sides, he said. “I request Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the provincial minister for local bodies to strengthen the road network for smooth flow of traffic,” he added.