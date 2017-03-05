KARACHI - Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed has said that findings of the US judge and the jury, which sentenced Dr Aafia Siddiqui to 86-years in jail, are faulty.

He said that such court verdicts were circulated in the entire world. He said the allegation levelled against Aafia was about an alleged incident that took place in Afghanistan. He said it was against the basic principles of law to conduct the trial of a crime in the US that originally took place in Afghanistan.

He said that had the law been upheld, Aafia should have been tried in Afghanistan. He said the US had no right to conduct this trial on its soil.

He said that a weak and frail woman like Aafia could not even carry the heavy gun, mentioned in the allegation. He said he himself had written a letter to the US government to show mercy in the case of Aafia. He said that every prisoner had a right to talk to his/her family and meet his/her visitors, but Aafia was being denied this right. He said it was the responsibility of the Democrats to expose this issue because it took place during the rule of their opponent party.

He said he feared that the Pakistani government and the opposition would do nothing in the case of Aafia, but “these spineless people” could release even 10 Raymond Davis.

The government of Pakistan should name this year’s International Women’s Day in Pakistan after noted educationist and scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui, asked Dr Fowzia Siddiqui and other leaders at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Saturday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Asadullah Bhutto, Aam Log Ittehad Party President Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed, Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor and noted British lawyer Naseem Ahmed Bajwa were also present.

Fowzia appealed to the government of Pakistan to make efforts for repatriation of Aafia. She said they had come to know through sources that she was critically ill. Asadullah Bhutto said the US administration managed to get their terrorist Raymond Davis freed from Pakistan, but the Pakistan government had so far failed to secure the release of innocent Aafia.

He said there were so many political parties in Pakistan, but they would change their stance when they come in power. He said they would fool people at the time of elections and support the oppressor when they are in power.

He said the entire Pakistani nation wanted release of Aafia from the US custody. He said that Pakistani voters would punish the politicians in the coming 2018 general elections who backtracked on their promises about the release of Aafia.

He said the Jamaat-e-Islami pledged that it would continue its struggle for Aafia’s release. He said that JI chief Sirajul Haq had already raised this issue in the Senate and the National Assembly.

Noted lawyer Barrister Naseem Ahmed Bajwa said he represented the Aafia Release Committee chapters of UK, US and European countries. He said the release of Aafia was not only the issue of Aafia family, Karachi, Sindh or Pakistan; it was an issue of humanity.

Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor said that politicians had failed to show maturity on the issue of Aafia Siddiqui. He said it was just sad that the government and opposition in Pakistan were not on one page on this issue.