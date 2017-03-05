SHIKARPUR - A police constable was shot dead by two unidentified motorcyclists near Noor-e-Mustafa Chowk close to Zarai Taraqiati Bank in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, some 20 kilometres from here, on Saturday evening.

Police constable Shamasuddin Dayo, 50, was sitting at a shop near the police station when the assailants came there on motorcycles and fired shots him with a Kalashnikov. As a result, the police constable died on the spot and the assailants fled.

The deceased police constable was suspended along with his SHO by the Larkana DIG on the allegation that they failed to arrest the armed men of the Brohi tribe who resorted to firing outside Garhi Yasin Police Station and tried to kill their enemies from the Marfani tribe some two months ago. Two Brohi tribesmen were killed in the incident. SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui that culprits would be arrested soon. Garhi Yasin SHO Qamaruddin Panhwar said, “We are investigating the murder case.” The body of the deceased was sent to Garhi Yasin THQ to complete medico-legal formalities and then handed over to his relatives.